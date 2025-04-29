Two women arrested over online loan scam

MELAKA: Police arrested two women for their alleged involvement in an online fake loan syndicate during a raid at Desa Cheng Perdana here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Muktar said the two suspects, aged 25 and 33, were arrested around 1 pm by a team from the Melaka Tengah District Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate has been operating in Melaka for the past month, advertising loan offers to the public through WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

“The loan offers range from RM10,000 to RM60,000 with an interest rate of 2.88 per cent,“ he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi added that the suspects acted as customer service agents, contacting victims through phone numbers provided by an unidentified individual, for which they received a monthly salary of RM2,000.

He said victims who agreed to the loan offers were instructed to deposit RM200 into a mule account as a service fee. They only realised they had been scammed when the loan funds were never deposited into their bank accounts.

“During the raid, police seized several items, including a computer, two mobile phones, and a set of keys. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

He urged the public to be more cautious about social media loan offers and to verify phone numbers before using such services.