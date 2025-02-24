Two workers die in factory transformer room fire

MELAKA: A Bangladeshi was among two workers killed while two others suffered burns in a fire at a transformer room of a factory in the Tangga Batu Industrial Area here today.

Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Roslan Manas said they deployed a team of firefighters from Tangga Batu and Cheng to the scene after receiving an emergency call at around 10.08 am.

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a fire had broken out in the transformer room on the upper floor of a two-storey building, measuring 20x50 square feet, with 40 per cent of the room affected.

“According to initial reports, the incident involved four victims, whose identities have yet to be confirmed. Two of them were trapped and pronounced dead.

“The other two victims, both in their 30s, sustained burns but were rescued,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohamad said further investigations revealed that the two deceased victims were a local and a Bangladeshi national.

He said it took the team about five hours to retrieve the charred remains of the victims due to the confined space and the risk of electrical currents.

“The fire department had to ensure the room was completely safe from electrical currents before rescuing the two victims, and their identities are still being verified,“ he told reporters at the scene.