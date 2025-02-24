KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into a case involving four former officers linked to the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who were remanded on Friday under suspicion of corruption, is still in its preliminary stages.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today, said that the investigation is being conducted under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

“The MACC is unable to disclose any findings in this case at this time, including the value of any money or assets seized, and does not rule out the possibility of calling additional witnesses to assist in the investigation,” the statement read.

The MACC also urged the public to allow the agency space to conduct the investigation fairly, transparently and professionally while cautioning against any speculation that may interfere with the investigation.

Last Friday, the MACC remanded four former officers linked to Ismail Sabri after a remand order was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Court.

According to an MACC source, three of the individuals were remanded for five days, starting Friday, while the fourth was remanded for three days and released yesterday (Feb 23).