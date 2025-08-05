Two-year-old boy found dead in Sibu sewer after manhole fall

SIBU: A two-year-old boy was found dead in a sewer after he is believed to have fallen through a manhole at Jalan Pedada here on Monday (August 4).

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre spokesperson said the victim, identified as Ehthin Ling, was confirmed dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health’s personnel.

The JBPM received a distress call at 6.29 pm and dispatched a team of 10 firefighters from the Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Station, arriving at the scene four minutes later.

“Upon arrival, the boy’s father informed the rescue team that his son had gone missing and was believed to have fallen into the sewer system. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched.

“At 6.55 pm, the victim’s body was found floating inside the sewer and was retrieved. The body was handed over to the police,” the spokesperson said. - Bernama