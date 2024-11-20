Two years leading MADANI Govt, PM Anwar stays focused on agenda for the country - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will mark two years of leading the MADANI Government on Nov 24, will continue the country’s agenda with a working visit to South Korea, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Government spokesperson, said the visit is important to ensure that the strategic cooperation between the two countries can be further strengthened.

“On Nov 24, the Prime Minister will travel to South Korea for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and MoU exchange,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi stated that, in addition to strengthening trade relations between Malaysia and South Korea, the Prime Minister will also witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving ministries and government agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Meanwhile, he said that in conjunction with the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Nov 22 to 24.

Fahmi said the Prime Minister himself is expected to officiate the 2TM programme organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) at 11 am on Nov 23.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s recent visits to Peru and Brazil, he described them as highly significant trips.

“In Peru, the Prime Minister also received the country’s highest honour, the ‘El Sol del Peru’, which marks a high level of respect for Malaysia. This visit also opens up great opportunities for halal product trade in South America,“ he said.

Fahmi said that the announcement of Malaysia’s cooperation with Brazil to address food security issues is also expected to create opportunities for local companies to engage in this strategic sector.

“However, we will await further details after the report of these visits is presented to the Cabinet this Friday,” he said.

Reflecting on the country’s political journey over the past two years, Fahmi said the political scenario in November 2022 demonstrated how Malaysia once again proved that a peaceful transition of power could occur, even under complex circumstances.

“After the 15th General Election (GE15 on Nov 19, 2022), no party had a clear majority to form the government. However, after four or five historic days, we successfully formed a stable Unity Government,” he said.

Fahmi noted that in two years under the MADANI Government, Malaysia has achieved impressive economic milestones, including a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 and a low inflation rate of 1.9 per cent.

He said even civil servants can enjoy a salary increase starting next month, while the private sector will benefit from the implementation of a progressive wage policy.

Fahmi said that the Prime Minister’s work schedule also reflects his commitment to performing his duties for the people and the country.

“He works from dawn until midnight...no time for personal activities, only meetings and discussions. This is not a time for celebration but a time to enhance our commitment to addressing the people’s problems,” he said.

Anwar returned to Malaysia today after completing visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Brazil from Nov 9 until yesterday. The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), at about 11.40 am.