U Mobile partners Huawei, ZTE for second 5G network rollout

PUTRAJAYA: U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s second 5G network operator, has signed memoranda of understanding with Chinese technology giants Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corporation to support the rollout of the country’s second 5G network, officially known as Next-Gen 5G.

Under the agreements, Huawei will lead the 5G rollout across Peninsular Malaysia while ZTE will oversee deployment efforts in Sabah and Sarawak.

U Mobile chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the partner selection process was rigorous and transparent, aimed at identifying the most capable and reliable technology providers.

“We’re pleased to formalise our partnerships with Huawei and ZTE – two of the world’s leading 5G technology providers. These partnerships were selected through a meticulous, transparent evaluation process to ensure we work with the best to support our goals,” he said at the signing ceremony.

Tan said both companies would support U Mobile’s target of achieving 80% coverage in populated areas within the first 12 months of rollout, with plans to reach 90% in the following year.

He also expressed appreciation to the government for entrusting U Mobile with the responsibility of spearheading the initiative.

“I would like to thank the Malaysian government, particularly the Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for their trust and confidence in U Mobile to lead this next phase of Malaysia’s technological advancement.”

Tan added that the government’s introduction of the 5G dual network model had created a more dynamic ecosystem that encourages greater industry participation, healthy competition and service innovation.

He noted U Mobile’s continued commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, highlighting that the company has already invested more than RM8 billion in its network and technology.

“U Mobile has consistently demonstrated our dedication to delivering accessible, reliable connectivity and innovative services that Malaysians want and need. With over 10,000 network sites and 95% population coverage nationwide, we are proud to be a key driver in advancing the national digital agenda,” he said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Tan and party secretary of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Li Lecheng.

Also present were Huawei Asia Pacific president Terry He, and ZTE Asia and CIS Region vice-president of marketing and solutions Bai Yang.

Meanwhile, U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said the procurement process began last year with an international tender issued to several network equipment and software providers.

Ultimately, Huawei and ZTE were the only respondents.

“Beyond their global technology expertise, both companies aligned with our vision for a fast and efficient rollout,” he said.

Malaysia first announced the transition to a dual 5G network model in May 2023, as part of efforts to dismantle monopolies and improve digital inclusivity.

On March 29, U Mobile received the official letter of award from MCMC to lead the rollout of the country’s second 5G network.