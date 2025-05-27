KUALA LUMPUR: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called for greater unity and deeper cooperation among ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China to drive global prosperity and tackle shared challenges.

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi delivered the message on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit held in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In his remarks, Sheikh Saud said the UAE believes in “solidarity as the strongest path forward” and emphasised that global prosperity can only be achieved through mutual respect, collaboration, and long-term partnerships.

He commended the summit as a reflection of openness and cooperation, thanking Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia for their warm hospitality.

Sheikh Saud praised the summit’s organisation, describing it as an example of what countries can achieve when working together.

He noted that the growing partnerships among ASEAN, GCC nations and China show the value of trust and shared interests in building a better global future.

The UAE, he said, is proud of its deepening ties with all summit participants. These partnerships, he added, have become key in tackling major challenges, from climate change and energy security to pandemic preparedness and food supply.

Sheikh Saud also expressed confidence that Southeast Asia and China would continue on a growth trajectory, creating new opportunities for innovation-driven development across the region.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening trilateral cooperation and expressed confidence that the summit would mark a new chapter in engagement.

The UAE also thanked Malaysia for its leadership in hosting the gathering.

The ASEAN-GCC-China Summit aims to enhance trade, investment, and public-private cooperation. It also focuses on developing enabling frameworks for sustainable growth and expanding regional competitiveness.

The UAE delegation included senior officials and ministers, among them Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, and UAE ambassadors to Malaysia and ASEAN.