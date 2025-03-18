UiTM appoints MACC chief Azam Baki as Adjunct Professor

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has been appointed as an Adjunct Professor at the Accounting Research Institute (ARI) of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

The letter of appointment was presented by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin at a ceremony yesterday.

The two-year term, effective immediately, aims to strengthen research in financial crime, prevention of corruption, and governance integrity at the university.

Speaking to reporters, Azam described the appointment as an honour for both MACC and himself, pledging to contribute his expertise based on over 40 years of service.

“I will do my best to support UiTM, particularly in areas related to integrity, financial crime, and modern investigative methods, drawing from my experience with the Anti-Corruption Agency and MACC over the past 42 years,” he said.

“This is not just an honour but also a responsibility to advance our nation’s future. No matter how small, I will ensure there is room for collaboration in programmes that benefit both parties,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Shahrin said the appointment would drive UiTM’s efforts to cultivate more experts in financial crime and integrity governance, aligning with industry needs and the growing complexities of global challenges.

He added that through this appointment, ARI would strengthen its research in financial criminology by providing in-depth insights into trends and identifying regulatory weaknesses that could be addressed through knowledge-sharing with MACC, particularly Azam.

“We will provide Tan Sri Azam with every opportunity to share his expertise, ensuring that valuable knowledge is passed on to future generations,“ he said, expressing his appreciation for Azam’s acceptance of the role.