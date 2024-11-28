UiTM Palapes trainee dies due heat stroke - Police

SHAH ALAM: The tragic death of a Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) trainee from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Nov 13 has been confirmed to be caused by multi-organ failure due to heat stroke.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who had been part of the uniformed unit since October, was undergoing a fitness test ahead of basic training scheduled for next year.

On the day of the incident on Nov 10, the victim was reportedly instructed by his coach to perform push-ups as punishment for missing a running session and was seen jumping around before suddenly collapsing.

Hussein added that the victim’s father, who filed a report on the incident on Nov 15, was alerted to the situation by Shah Alam Hospital, which contacted him regarding his son’s condition, who was then unconscious.

“The victim was admitted to the Shah Alam Hospital Red Zone Emergency Ward, where he was treated while semi-conscious and exhibiting a high body temperature,” he added.

“Initial treatment was administered to hydrate the victim, but he did not respond positively, suffering from cramps. Follow-up treatment was provided before he was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” Hussein said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the victim’s friends had informed the father that the incident occurred during a training session at the PALAPES UiTM Shah Alam parade ground. The victim, after reportedly fainting, was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The 25-year-old victim was confirmed dead on Nov 13 at 2.01 am. The post-mortem revealed no external injuries on his body.

“Thus far, police have recorded statements from nine witnesses, including the complainant (the victim’s father). The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.