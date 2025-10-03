KOTA BHARU: More than 50 students from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Machang campus, affected by a landslide near their residences in Taman Desa Mas late last November, will be relocated to the campus residential college next semester.

UiTM Kelantan Branch Rector, Professor Dr Mohd Afandi Mat Rani said that this measure is being taken to ensure the safety of the university’s students.

“As of now, the area is still classified as hazardous, and we are awaiting further action from the State Government regarding this matter.

“The site has yet to be fully cleared, so we do not encourage students to continue renting there. Instead, all affected students will be housed in the residential college, as next semester, we will have only 500 new student intakes, and our capacity is sufficient to accommodate them,“ he said.

He told this to reporters during the Mahabbah Kasih Ramadan Programme organised by UiTM Kelantan Branch, in collaboration with Yayasan Noor Al-Syakur (YANAS) and Rumah Kelantan Tiang 12. The event was officiated by Tengku Puan Temenggong Kelantan, Tunku Noor Hayati Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.