UKM ready to explore academic opportunities with Vietnam

BANGI: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is open to exploring collaborative opportunities with universities in Vietnam, including the potential introduction of double-degree programmes, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence, and the development of a joint university.

Its acting vice-chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Halim Abdul Gafor said the university hopes to further strengthen ties between Malaysia and Vietnam through impactful collaborations in the field of higher education; partnerships that promise mutual benefits and lasting contributions to the societies of both countries.

“In the near future, we aim to develop a joint university in Malaysia and Vietnam and expand our ASEAN Centre for Global Talent.

“We also plan to establish a Malaysia-Vietnam Collaborative Centre, focusing on initiatives that strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” he told reporters in conjunction with the Public Lecture by Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Also present, UKM’s Royal Fellow Tunku Zain Al ‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and UKM’s board of directors chairman Prof Datuk Mohamad Abd Razak.

Meanwhile, Chinh, in his lecture, praises UKM as a symbol of Malaysia’s dedication to liberal knowledge, diverse integration, and connected community.

He said UKM is not only a centre for imparting knowledge but also a place that nurtures the aspiration to serve, develops high-quality human capital for Malaysia, and cultivates citizens with a regional and global outlook.

“I warmly congratulate the university on these proud achievements and extend my congratulations to all students, those who carry the trust, passion, aspiration, and mission to lead the future,” he said.

“I appreciate UKM’s signing of Letters of Intent for cooperation with two leading universities in Vietnam (Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam National University Hanoi), which opens up promising cooperation prospects in education, scientific research, and training high-quality human resources,” he said.