UM among top 300 global university brands

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) has made history by becoming the first and only Malaysian university ranked among the top 201-300 most powerful university brands globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2025.

The prestigious ranking is based on the world’s largest invitation-only academic opinion survey, which gathers insights from senior academics to identify the most respected institutions for research and teaching.

UM’s inclusion highlights its significant role in shaping global academic and research excellence, marking a proud milestone for Malaysia’s higher education sector.

“Being the first and only Malaysian university to achieve this ranking is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education, research, and global engagement.

“This recognition reflects the impact of our academic and research contributions on the international stage,” said UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman in a statement here.

Noor Azuan also expressed appreciation to UM academic staff, administrators, students, partners, and collaborators for their continuous support and contributions.

Additionally, he thanked the UM chancellor, pro-chancellors, board of directors, and the Ministry of Higher Education for their steadfast support, which he said has been instrumental in achieving this success.

Moving forward, he said UM remains committed to enhancing its global impact by strengthening research excellence, fostering international collaborations, and driving continuous innovation in education.

This achievement, Noor Azuan said, serves as motivation for UM to reach greater heights and further solidify Malaysia’s position in the global academic landscape.