UM plans to set up foundation campus at Peking University

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) plans to establish a foundation programme at Peking University and open a branch campus in China to strengthen its position internationally, especially in the republic’s academic ecosystem.

UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said discussions on the initiative were held during his recent working visit to China, which also involved strategic cooperation negotiations with leading educational institutions and government leaders in the country, including Deputy Minister of Education, Wu Yan.

“This initiative represents a significant leap forward in cementing UM’s reputation as a global leader in higher education and strengthening its presence in China’s prestigious academic circles,” he said in a statement prepared by the UM Corporate Communications Centre.

According to the statement, Noor Azuan’s visit to China aims to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of higher education, knowledge exchange, joint research and exploration of future technologies that will benefit both countries.

One of the main outcomes of the visit was Noor Azuan’s meeting with Peking University president, Prof Gong Qihuang.

“Their discussions brimmed with enthusiasm over potential academic collaborations, including the establishment of a Foundation Programme at Peking University,” it said.

In addition to expanding its academic network, UM is also exploring the possibility of opening a branch campus in Shandong or Hubei provinces following discussions with the Vice-Governor of Shandong Province, Zhang Haibo, and the Vice-Governor of Hubei Province, Shao Xinyu.

“The potential UM branch campus isn’t just about expanding academic footprints, it’s about building bridges between cultures, fostering innovation, and creating lifelong opportunities for students and researchers alike.

“By deepening Malaysia-China educational ties, UM is championing an inclusive, knowledge-driven future that benefits both nations and the world at large,” he said, adding that it also reflects Malaysia’s national commitment to elevating education standards and fostering global partnerships that will empower future generations.

During the visit, Noor Azuan also held a meeting with the Director General of the Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), Wang Daquan, to discuss cooperation in strengthening the selection process of Chinese students to UM through the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

UM and CSCSE also plan to establish a CSCSE-UM Center to facilitate the process of recruiting international students from China in a more efficient, quality and smooth manner.

“By incorporating AI and digital tools in the student recruitment process and academic operations, UM is not only setting a new benchmark in higher education but also building a more advanced learning ecosystem that is responsive to global needs,” he added.