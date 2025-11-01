PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has immediately closed two 24-hour retail outlets following claims about sandwich packs that are suspected of not being halal.

According to Sinar Harian, UM announced that the closure is to ensure the ongoing investigation into these allegations can proceed without disruption.

“The discovery involves sandwich packs labeled ‘ham & cheese sandwich’ and concerns over the use of a halal logo on the products found in the outlets.

“Therefore, the premises will remain closed until further notice,“ the report said on Saturday.

UM also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all products sold on campus come from suppliers who comply with laws, standards, regulations, and procedures.