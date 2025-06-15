PERMATANG PAUH: UMNO leadership at the branch and division levels must play a vital role in gaining the support of voters aged under 40 so that the party remains the choice in the upcoming elections, said UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said this group of voters is highly critical, more open, and dynamic and seeks a party that is genuinely seen as capable of offering the best for their future.

“UMNO division and branch leadership must consider how to ensure UMNO remains as the best party while also projecting a positive image to gain the support of young people,“ he said after officiating the 2025 Permatang Pauh Women, Youth, and Puteri delegates’ meetings held here today.

The Deputy Home Minister said if UMNO succeeds in gaining support from the Malay community and the younger generation, the party could rise again to become the dominant political party in the country.

“...it means we have to win many seats. Regarding the distribution of seats and which constituencies to contest in, we leave it to the party leadership,“ he said.

Shamsul Anuar said UMNO must remain proactive in responding to the people’s concerns to stay relevant and be seen as a party that matters.

He said UMNO’s focus is to prepare the party in all aspects in preparation for the state elections in Sabah, Melaka, and Johor, as well as the next General Election.