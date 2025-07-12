Umno leaders must explain unity govt role to members says Khaled

KUALA TERENGGANU: Umno delegates and branch leaders must continue engaging with grassroots members to explain the party’s participation in the Unity Government formed after the 15th General Election (GE15), said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that while the collaboration is gradually gaining acceptance, some members at the grassroots level remain confused or disillusioned.

“Since Barisan Nasional’s (BN) defeat in the 2018 general election, no single party has dominated the national political landscape. Umno, too, has contested only as part of a coalition,” he said when officiating the Kuala Terengganu Umno Division Delegates’ Meeting today.

Also present were Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat and division chief Datuk Mohd Sabri Alwi.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Defence Minister, stressed that Umno remains committed to its founding principles, particularly the defence of Malay rights and privileges.

He said the party had set clear conditions before joining the Unity Government, including recognition of Malay leadership.

“Our strategy may have shifted, but our values and principles remain unchanged even in cooperation with DAP.

“There’s no need for doubt. Umno’s ideology is rooted in the party’s constitution. Any claims suggesting otherwise are mere attempts to weaken the party,” he added. - Bernama