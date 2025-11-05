KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO’s continued presence today is not solely driven by nostalgia, but by the people’s enduring confidence in its role as a protector of religious and racial dignity, a balancing force in government and a determinant of the nation’s future path, said UMNO information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

In an open letter issued in conjunction with UMNO’s 79th anniversary today, she said the milestone was not only a reminder of the party’s history but a symbol of its wisdom, loyalty and resilience in weathering various challenges.

“UMNO was not born out of vengeance or frustration. It is a political institution formed from the people’s struggle. The party remains strong because it upholds discipline in leadership, builds grassroots confidence and embraces reform with courage for the continuity of its cause,” she said.

Azalina stressed that discipline is the foundation of UMNO’s strength, shaping leadership and uniting members despite differences, and ensuring the party moves forward in an orderly and structured manner.

“Discipline is not merely about rules. It reflects our dignity, maturity and commitment to the (party’s) struggle,” she said, adding that ongoing branch meetings demonstrate how this value remains deeply ingrained in all levels of UMNO’s leadership and membership.

She said the strong turnout at meetings nationwide clearly reflects the continued confidence of the grassroots in UMNO as the main platform for championing the people’s struggle.

According to Azalina, this culture of discipline is also evident during elections, where UMNO’s machinery consistently displays remarkable unity and organisation.

“They are not just volunteers, but warriors who understand their responsibilities. They work hand in hand, driven by spirit and carry out their duties without expecting rewards,” she said.

Azalina, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said UMNO is not only preserving its legacy, but also shaping the future through initiatives such as the Patriotic School and strengthening its digital machinery to cultivate a new generation that is historically aware, technologically adept and attentive to the people’s needs.

“I call on the entire UMNO family to make this 79th anniversary not just a moment of reflection, but a starting point. Let us prove that UMNO is not a relic of the past, but a driving force for the nation’s future,” she added.