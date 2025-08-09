13MP projects highlight federal support for Kelantan development

KOTA BHARU: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim demonstrates the federal government’s ongoing commitment to Kelantan’s development, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He emphasised that the strategic projects outlined in the plan would enhance the well-being of Kelantan’s residents.

“On behalf of the state government and all its people, we express our deepest appreciation to the Prime Minister for the allocation and continued support to Kelantan.”

Key initiatives include a water treatment plant in Machang, a blue economy hub, Tok Bali port upgrades, and flood mitigation along Sungai Golok.

Mohd Nassuruddin welcomed the federal focus on underdeveloped states to reduce regional disparities.

“This is because the distribution and spillover of progress towards driving Malaysia to developed nation status by 2030 must be carried out fairly and inclusively.”

He also urged approval for pending projects like the Sungai Lebir Dam and Rantau Panjang Special Economic Zone.

The state seeks federal collaboration to fast-track high-impact initiatives for public safety and economic growth.

“We believe that only through continued close cooperation, supported by mutual reinforcement between the federal and state levels, can we realise a comprehensive and inclusive development agenda.” - Bernama