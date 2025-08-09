SST on imported fruit to curb smuggling and boost local produce

KOTA BHARU: The government’s decision to impose the Sales and Service Tax (SST) on imported fruit is part of efforts to tackle smuggling in border states.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted this during the closing ceremony of the Kelantan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025.

He emphasised that the tax is also meant to encourage consumers to prioritise locally grown fruit.

“Some people are unhappy about the tax on imported fruit, but this is my way of ensuring that people choose local produce,“ Anwar said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that without such measures, smuggling would persist in key border areas. He specifically mentioned Sungai Golok in Kelantan, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah, and Wang Kelian and Padang Besar in Perlis as hotspots for illegal trade.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, stressed the importance of supporting local agriculture. The event took place at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, where he addressed the crowd on the government’s economic policies.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Chang Lih Kang; Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Explaining further, the Prime Minister said that certain imported fruit, such as oranges and apples, remain exempt from the SST for now.

He also commended the quality of local avocados from Sabah, noting that they were superior to imported varieties, and emphasised the need to promote local agricultural products.

“So, we do have a choice. I have also discussed with the Kelantan Menteri Besar the state’s potential as an economic attraction.

“States like Selangor, Johor and Sarawak already have their own economic strengths, and the government can grant them greater autonomy,” he said.

On June 27, Treasury secretary-general, Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, said that, while certain imported fruit such as strawberries, blueberries and avocados would remain subject to SST under the extension, the exemption for apples and oranges was intended to ease the financial burden on consumers, given their high consumption among Malaysians. - Bernama