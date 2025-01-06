KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO respects the freedom of individuals to make their own political choices, said the party’s Information Chief, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She stressed, however, that ministerial positions within the Cabinet are held based on the mandate of the party represented, and not in a personal capacity.

“Although the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) chairs the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council, every appointed minister serves as the official representative of their respective party,” she said in a statement today.

Azalina, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), reaffirmed UMNO’s commitment to continue serving the nation within the framework of the Unity Government and to uphold the trust of the people.

She also called on all party members and supporters to remain focused on national development.

“An individual’s political stance may change, but the party’s struggle for religion, race and country must remain steadfast,” Azalina said.

She added that UMNO’s Legal Bureau has been tasked with reviewing the implications of the Anti-Party Hopping Act, including the status of a senator, to ensure that any further action complies with the legal framework.

Last Friday, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who is also the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, announced his resignation as a member of the UMNO Supreme Council, chief of the Kota Raja Division and a party member, expressing his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).