Umno Youth chief calls for legal action against corn seller

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called for legal action against the corn seller who sparked controversy over a racially insensitive signboard.

In a Facebook post, Akmal said that legal measures should be taken to set an example for others.

“I demand that actions like this, which involve racial insults, should be met with legal action and not just end with an apology.

“Regardless of who the perpetrator is, legal measures should be taken to set an example for others.

“Otherwise, this culture of doing something wrong, then apologizing, will only become more widespread, and these individuals will continue to get away with it!”

Meanwhile,in a post on X, National Unity minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the trader has since apologised to all Malaysians, particularly the Indian community and has also pledged not to repeat the act in the future.

Aaron said the apology was made at a restaurant in Sepang last night, attended by representatives from the Indian community, influencers, local residents, officials from the National Unity and Integration Department, and the police.

The latest development comes following a video of the man selling corn at a roadside stall with the racially insensitive signboard.

In the video, after being called out, a woman who was also working at the stall subsequently removed it.