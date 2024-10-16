Umrah tour company, director fined RM18,000 for failing to comply with tribunal order

SEREMBAN: A company offering Umrah packages and its director were fined RM18,000 at the Magistrate’s Court today for six charges of failing to comply with an award order totalling RM67,390 from the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) granted to three individuals.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah on Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, 38, who pleaded guilty on Oct 14 and Persada Oasis Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

The court also ordered Mohd Firdaus to serve a one-month jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

The TTPM issued the award order on June 27, 2023, requiring the company and the director to pay three women RM27,880, RM14,040, and RM25,470.

The charges were framed under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999, punishable under the same section and act, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both.

Prosecuting officers from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Janawatul Fieza Hamisan and Sallim Wahid led the prosecution. Mohd Firdaus was unrepresented.

Janawatul Fieza requested the court to impose a severe penalty on the company’s director, whose actions have caused losses to the claimants, the ministry, and the court and serve as a lesson to others.

Mohd Firdaus claimed he was a victim and had never been involved in the Umrah industry, adding that his name was unlawfully listed as the company’s director at the end of 2022.

“Due to this case, I lost my job, everything that I had including my savings...I am determined to repay (the amount); it’s unfair for me to give excuses to the clients. It was managed by others, and I take responsibility for it. I will work on settling the remaining payments – please give me time and space to recover,” he added.