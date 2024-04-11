UN draft resolution: M’sia proposes expelling Israel from UN if there is legal violation - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has prepared a draft resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) which, among others, suggests that Israel be removed as a member of the organisation should there be a violation of laws, rules and decisions in issues involving Palestine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat today that the draft resolution is in the negotiation process and is expected to be tabled at the UN General Assembly for approval soon.

“On Oct 31, 2024, Malaysia joined the Core Group to prepare a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly requesting an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel’s obligation to allow UN activities and presence.

“... agencies under the UN, international organisations and third countries in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), which are implemented with the consent of the Palestinian government for the benefit of the Palestinian public in the region,” he said.

He said that once approved, the resolution is expected to be a legal basis for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to continue providing basic services, such as education, health treatment and humanitarian aid, which had benefited over six million Palestine refugees in Gaza, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Anwar said that for 75 years, the UNRWA has been the main lifeline for channelling international aid to the people of Palestine and Malaysia fully supports the crucial role of the UNRWA in Palestine, with assistance, collaboration and coordination to continue to be increased.

“Malaysia’s continued support for the UNRWA is quite critical and we received appreciation from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who conveyed this to the Foreign Minister (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) at the previous UN session and requested for this collaboration to be enhanced,” he said.

The prime minister said it has been a year since Israel carried out genocide in Gaza and, as of Nov 1, the conflict in the region has resulted in the death of 43,204 Palestinians, including 16,500 children.

“A total of 101,641 Palestinians have been reported to be injured, while 11,000 others reported missing. On average, 118 Palestinians have been killed and 277 injured daily since October 2023.

“The situation in Gaza, unfortunately, continues to be critical and just like I have stressed because the violence has continued unabated with impunity, and with the permission and the direct and indirect support from countries allied to Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, in replying to questions from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) and Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) regarding support for the UNRWA, Anwar said Malaysia will continue to back the agency, including in terms of cash assistance.

“Humanitarian support in terms of over RM100 million cash assistance had been announced previously or efforts by the Defence Minister (Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin) and Foreign Minister (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan)... we have brought patients and children in critical conditions, especially from Gaza, for treatment at military hospitals and this will be continued.

“Specifically for UNRWA, so far, the funds that have been allocated and handed over to the UNRWA is RM25 million and we are discussing under the Foreign Ministry and UNRWA to look at their urgent needs,” he said.

On its continued humanitarian missions for the people of Palestine, the prime minister said Malaysia would have to rely on the governments of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ensure the aid can be delivered to the people in the area.

“I will discuss with the President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Nov 10 (Sunday) to convey our gratitude because Egypt provided a special route for Malaysia’s humanitarian aid efforts to Rafah but which is now blocked by Israel,” he said.

He also gave an assurance that Malaysia, as a free and independent country, sovereign and has principles and stance, will continue to uphold justice for the people of Palestine wherever they are.