UN Tourism says sector must be catalyst for sustainability and resilience

MELAKA: The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has declared that tourism must serve as a catalyst for sustainability during its recent global conference.

The 7th World Tourism Conference, held alongside World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka, represented a pivotal moment for advancing tourism as a catalyst for positive change, resilience and sustainable development worldwide.

Under the theme Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, the global gathering underscored the vital importance of the sector as leaders, policymakers, industry experts and local communities came together to shape a sustainable future for tourism.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with UN Tourism, the event showcased Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes and commitment to sustainable tourism.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described tourism as a “powerful driver of transformation” that creates jobs, fuels economies and builds cultural bridges.

“Yet, it must be sustainable to protect the very places and communities it celebrates,” he stated in his official message.

Guterres concluded by urging participants to “harness tourism as a force for resilience, sustainability and shared progress.”

The celebrations in Melaka featured a series of activities, including high-level panel discussions and cultural showcases focused on sustainable practices and strategies to build industry resilience.

Key focus areas included investing in education and skills, accelerating innovation and digital transformation, supporting local economies, and strengthening cultural exchange.

The conference provided a collaborative platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for sustainable tourism development, focusing on resilience, inclusivity and environmental stewardship.

Key sessions explored digital transformation in tourism, community-based tourism models and climate-neutral travel solutions, aligning with the theme Tourism and Sustainable Transformation. – Bernama