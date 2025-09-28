Gou Li Hao Xi Musical tackles mental health with star cast

LOCAL theatre has reached new heights with the media premiere of ‘Gou Li Hao Xi’, a groundbreaking Chinese-language musical that masterfully balances comedy and raw emotion to address Malaysia’s growing mental health crisis.

The ambitious production, directed by multi-million box office filmmaker Ryon Lee, has garnered acclaim for its bold approach to tackling sensitive social issues through entertainment.

At its media premiere, audiences experienced what some described as an “emotional tsunami,“ laughing until their sides hurt before being moved to tears.

Personal Journey Becomes Universal Message

Lee’s direction brings unprecedented vulnerability to the stage, incorporating his personal struggles with grief following his mother’s death and his own experiences with mental health challenges. In a surprising move of self-awareness, the director even pokes fun at his previous box office disappointments, weaving these experiences into a narrative that resonates with contemporary Malaysian audiences.

The production unfolds across three carefully crafted chapters, taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that mirrors the complexities of mental health struggles. Executive producers Wong Kok Keong, Ee Lai Cheng, and producer Terry Ong have invested heavily in creating a world-class theatrical experience, with substantial music licensing fees ensuring the inclusion of beloved Hong Kong and Taiwanese pop classics spanning from the 1990s to today.

Stellar Cast Delivers Breakthrough Performances

The 16-member cast has drawn particular praise for their authentic portrayals. Musical theatre newcomers Rickman Chia, Kopi Lim, Cheryl Lee, and Orange Tan have earned thunderous applause for their uninhibited performances, with Rickman and Kopi being dubbed the “next-generation comedy duo” for their spontaneous, crowd-pleasing moments.

Veteran performers Remon Lim and Loo Aye Keng demonstrate why experience matters in live theatre. Loo’s transformation into an aging mother with dementia has been especially lauded, with critics noting how her subtle expressions instantly moved audiences to tears.

Rising star Richard Tan carries the production’s emotional weight as Fu Fan, a struggling playwright battling mental illness amid financial difficulties, heartbreak, and family loss. His powerful breakdown scene has left audiences visibly shaken and marked him as a talent to watch.

Production Excellence Behind the Scenes

The scale of ‘Gou Li Hao Xi’ is unprecedented for local theatre, featuring a cast of 16 supported by a crew of 80. Producer Wong Kok Keong emphasised the production’s deeper mission: “We hope audiences will rediscover courage through the music and stories, and in that resonance, find renewed faith.”

The three-month intensive rehearsal period reflects the cast’s dedication to delivering authentic portrayals of mental health struggles, contributing to what industry observers are calling one of Malaysia’s most ambitious local stage productions in recent years.

Social Impact Beyond Entertainment

True to its commitment to mental health advocacy, the production will donate a portion of its box office proceeds to Life Line Association Malaysia, a non-profit organization established in 1993 that provides emotional support and community-based preventive initiatives for individuals facing social and psychological challenges.

This partnership underscores the creative team’s hope that the musical will spark more open dialogue about emotional wellbeing in Malaysian society, where mental health discussions have traditionally been stigmatised.

The production’s success at its media premiere suggests that Malaysian audiences are ready for more substantive theatrical content that addresses real social issues while providing quality entertainment.

‘Gou Li Hao Xi’ represents a significant milestone in Malaysian theatre, demonstrating that local productions can tackle serious social issues while maintaining high production values and entertainment appeal.