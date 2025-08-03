Underprivileged students shine at Jasin Community College convocation

JASIN: Two graduates from Jasin Community College (KKJS) have proven that adversity is no barrier to excellence, securing top awards at the 2025 Melaka State Community College Convocation Ceremony.

Gabriel Akob, 21, became the first student from the Seletar Orang Asli tribe to receive the Excellent Student Award (APC).

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azrul Hazami Abu Hassan, also 21, earned the Director-General’s Award (AKP) despite personal struggles, including his mother’s battle with kidney cancer.

Gabriel, who completed a Certificate in Architectural Technology, shared that his family relies on his father’s modest income as a fisherman, earning around RM40 daily.

“To fund my education, I applied for financial aid from the college and the Orang Asli community,” said Gabriel, the younger of two siblings. Now pursuing a Diploma in Architecture at Merlimau Polytechnic, he aims to uplift his community and challenge stereotypes.

“Orang Asli students can excel if given opportunities. I want to show we can compete equally,” he added.

Muhammad Azrul, from Slim River, Perak, graduated with a Certificate in Computer Systems and Networking, achieving a CGPA of 3.91. He attributed his success to his mother’s prayers and his own determination.

Currently studying at Sultan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic in Dungun, he is also an active member of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), winning bronze medals in national-level SISPA Challenges in 2022 and 2023.

“I initially aimed for the navy’s special forces (PASKAL), but APM inspired me to pursue a career in uniformed services,” he said.

Muhammad Azrul was chosen for the AKP for his academic brilliance, co-curricular involvement, and consistent top-semester performance.

The awards were presented by Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail, with KKJS director Mohamad Kelana Juwit in attendance. - Bernama