Unemployed man claims trial to trafficking three Indonesian women for prostitution

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of trafficking three Indonesian women for prostitution last month.

Ong Teick Beng, 48, along with three other individuals still at large, was accused of trafficking the women for sexual exploitation by promising them jobs as masseuses at a premises in Laman Rimbunan Kepong, Sentul, at 2.45 pm on Oct 30.

The charges, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Rosli Ahmad granted bail at RM7,000 with one surety for each charge, with the added condition that the accused surrender his passport to the court until the case is resolved.

The case has been set for mention on Dec 3.