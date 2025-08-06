Unemployed man faces cannabis trafficking charges in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: A 24-year-old unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today for trafficking 65kg of cannabis.

Zulhakimy Aiman Suhairuddin, along with two others, allegedly committed the offence in Kampung Pak Jak on March 22.

The case dates back to a police warrant issued four years ago in connection with the death of a pregnant woman.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries a mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment.

If spared the death sentence, the accused faces a minimum of 12 cane strokes.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Baihaqy Mohd Saidi and Syazalia Che Suhaimin handled the case, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set September 2 for mention pending the chemical report. – Bernama