Melaka FC aims high in Super League despite RM6 million budget

MELAKA FC owner Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad remains optimistic about his team’s Super League prospects despite operating on a budget of under RM6 million.

He said the club’s unified salary structure is a core strength, ensuring player confidence and preventing wage issues.

“Salary issues won’t arise as we have a clear payment plan, and players have agreed to the terms,” he said.

Players are paid twice monthly, with some receiving early disbursements even before signing full contracts.

This dependable system has attracted experienced players, including former national team members.

Nur Azmi made the remarks during the launch of Melaka FC’s 2025 home (red) and away (light blue) kits, officiated by Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

The club has retained K. Devan as head coach and manager, relying on his leadership to steer the squad.

Despite financial constraints, Nur Azmi believes the team can challenge stronger sides.

“A top-six finish would be an achievement given the Super League’s tough competition,” he said.

The squad features former national and U-23 players, as well as Grade C and D imports brought in through foreign club partnerships.

These collaborations allow for player replacements if performance expectations are not met. – Bernama