Liverpool’s Nunez nears Al Hilal move as Isak bid looms

LIVERPOOL forward Darwin Nunez is reportedly close to sealing a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, with the deal potentially facilitating the Reds’ push for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Signed for 75 million euros in 2022, Nunez has struggled for consistency, scoring 40 goals in 143 appearances across three seasons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Al Hilal will pay an initial 53 million euros for the 26-year-old Uruguayan.

His playing time was expected to drop following the arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

The sale could raise Liverpool’s total transfer earnings this window to nearly 200 million euros, following the exits of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Newcastle are said to value Isak at 150 million pounds, which would break the British transfer record.

Harvey Elliott has also attracted interest from RB Leipzig, though Liverpool are holding out for 45 million euros.

If completed, Nunez would join a high-profile Al Hilal squad that includes Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The club recently reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals under Simone Inzaghi. – AFP