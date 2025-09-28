UNESCO recognises Kinabatangan as Malaysia’s newest biosphere reserve

KOTA KINABALU: The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation has officially recognised Kinabatangan in Sabah as Malaysia’s newest biosphere reserve.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability confirmed the recognition was announced during the International Coordinating Council meeting of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Hangzhou, China.

Malaysia celebrates this achievement which brings UNESCO recognition to two biosphere reserves in Sabah under the Man and the Biosphere Programme.

The Crocker Range biosphere reserve has successfully retained its status after completing its 10-year periodic review following initial recognition in 2014.

The ministry congratulated Sabah for this success achieved through commitment and dedication from all parties including local communities.

This accomplishment demonstrates effective collaboration in managing areas of significant biodiversity value.

The ministry welcomes future efforts by the state government to nominate additional potential areas for UNESCO recognition.

Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve spans an impressive 413,866 hectares of protected habitat.

This vast area supports 315 bird species, 100 reptile species, and 33 amphibian species within its boundaries.

The reserve also provides sanctuary to 127 mammal species and over 1,000 vascular plant species.

Several endemic, rare, and endangered species find protection within this important conservation area.

Notable residents include orangutans, Bornean elephants, and proboscis monkeys.

Sun bears and all eight hornbill species found in Sabah also inhabit the reserve.

Kinabatangan joins Tasik Chini in Pahang and Penang Hill as Malaysia’s fourth UNESCO biosphere reserve.

The Crocker Range maintains its biosphere reserve status alongside these other recognised sites.

This international recognition highlights Malaysia’s commitment to global conservation efforts.

The designation supports sustainable development while protecting critical biodiversity hotspots.

Local communities play a vital role in the ongoing management and preservation of these areas.

UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme continues to expand its global network of protected sites.

Malaysia’s growing representation in this programme demonstrates effective environmental stewardship.

The recognition strengthens conservation efforts for Sabah’s unique wildlife and ecosystems.

Future nominations could further expand Malaysia’s presence in this prestigious international programme. – Bernama