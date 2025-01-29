Unhealthy air quality recorded in Klang, API reaches 162

PETALING JAYA: Klang’s air quality has deteriorated to an unhealthy level, with the latest reading showing an Air Pollutant Index (API) of 162 as of 12.30pm today.

According to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), API reading of 300 and above is considered hazardous.

Meanwhile, 23 other monitoring stations across the country reported moderate air quality, with readings ranging between 51 and 100, 44 stations maintained good air quality levels.