KLANG: Police have not detected any element of negligence or crime in connection with the explosion of a recycled chemicals processing plant at the Kapar Indah Industrial Park, near here last week (Jan 20).

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the incident occurred due to a chemical reaction with further investigations being continued by the Department of Environment (DOE) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“Our investigation found that the incident was caused by a chemical reaction and there was no element of negligence or crime, the police have also finished taking statements from factory owners, employees and members of the public who witnessed the incident.

“... and also informed that the factory is currently in the process of cleaning,“ he said when met after holding a walkabout to the Taman Eng Ann morning market here today.

Previously, Vijaya was reported to have said that the number of victims involved in the incident was 33 people, all of whom suffered minor injuries such as eye pain and shortness of breath.

Commenting on the LPG factory fire in the Sungai Puloh industrial area, he said another victim was confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to two individuals in the incident that reportedly occurred on Jan 22.

“The foreign national died a day after the first victim also suffered serious injuries due to burns and the case is being investigated under sudden death (SDR),“ he said.

Meanwhile, at today’s programme, Vijaya also advised the public who want to return to their villages to fill out the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) to avoid any criminal incidents during their absence from their homes.

He said so far the department has received 15 VSP applications, and will also increase patrols ahead of the Chinese New Year festive season.