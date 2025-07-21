Unhealthy API levels in 9 Malaysian areas as of 3pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) levels as of 3pm today.

The highest reading was in Alor Gajah, Melaka, at 157, followed by Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (155), and Kemaman, Terengganu (153).

Other affected areas include Johan Setia, Selangor; Temerloh, Pahang; and Balok Baru, Kuantan—each with an API reading of 152.

Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (138), Banting, Selangor (135), and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (132), also reported unhealthy air quality.

The Department of Environment (DOE) classifies API readings between 101 and 200 as unhealthy, posing risks to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions.

In a statement, the DOE advised the public to reduce outdoor activities, wear face masks, and seek medical help if experiencing breathing difficulties.

For real-time updates, visit the DOE’s API portal at https://apims.doe.gov.my. – Bernama