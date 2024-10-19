UNI-MLC welcomes minimum wage rise to RM1,700, calls for stricter enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the minimum wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700 per month, effective February 1, 2025, reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to raising the income of citizens, which is essential for improving the quality of life, said the Malaysian Council of International Trade Union Network (UNI-MLC).

UNI-MLC president, Datuk Mohamed Shafie BP Mammal, welcomed the announcement and called for stricter enforcement measures to ensure the policy is effectively implemented.

He also urged employers to embrace this increase positively and view it as an effort to enhance workers’ dignity.

“We understand that employers operate businesses for profit, but they should also share a portion of that profit with their employees,“ he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat, announced the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700 per month, effective Feb 1, 2025.

He pointed out, however, that the government has decided to delay the RM1,700 minimum wage for employers with fewer than five employees by six months, making it effective on August 1, 2025.

Mohamed Shafie added that the increase should be seen as a starting point to further improve the living standards of workers, and he encouraged employers to offer higher than the set minimum wage.

“UNI-MLC is confident, as highlighted by YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, that economic restructuring will only be deemed successful when the people can earn sufficient wages to live more comfortably,“ he emphasised.

UNI-MLC also welcomed the Human Resources Ministry’s announcement on publishing starting salary guidelines for all job sectors, as an important reference for workers.

“This reflects the proactive leadership of the Human Resources Minister, YB Steven Sim,“ said Mohamed Shafie.