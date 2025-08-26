Unidentified man struck by train in Chemor, police seek family

IPOH: An unidentified individual was fatally struck by a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd train near a temple in Chemor yesterday morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the incident occurred at kilometre 156 behind a temple around 6 am.

“Preliminary investigations show the incident occurred around 6 am when the train was travelling north from Ipoh.”

“The train driver heard a crash impact at the front of the train but could not identify the object due to the dark and foggy conditions.”

Police were alerted after the train driver reported hearing a loud bang at the location and immediately notified authorities.

“A subsequent check on the tracks found fragments of a human body along with personal belongings believed to belong to the victim.”

Forensic teams from the Perak police contingent headquarters K9 Unit and Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital pathology team conducted an immediate examination at the scene.

The victim is believed to be male based on clothing found at the accident site alongside the remains.

“The body fragments were sent to the HRPB Forensic Department for a post-mortem scheduled for today.”

Authorities have found no evidence of criminal elements or foul play in their initial investigation.

“So far, no criminal elements or foul play have been detected, and the case is classified as sudden death (SDR) until the victim’s identity can be determined.”

Police are urgently seeking family members or anyone with information about missing relatives to come forward for identification purposes.

“Police urge any family or anyone who have a missing relative to contact the investigation officer, Sjn Mohd Safrizal Mohd Saad at 017-3446790, the Chemor police station or Ipoh police headquarters for confirmation and identity verification.” – Bernama