Unidentified man with neck wounds found in Sungai Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police discovered an unidentified man’s body with incised neck wounds floating in Sungai Kelantan near the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge yesterday.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed authorities received an emergency call through MERS 999 at 6.30 pm yesterday.

A team from the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters including forensic personnel was immediately dispatched to the location.

He said the victim was dressed in a purple collared T-shirt and brown khaki shorts with a belt.

The body was already swollen according to initial observations at the scene.

A post-mortem conducted at the Forensic Department of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital at 12.15 am confirmed the cause of death to be the neck wound.

The man’s identity has not been established, and police are awaiting fingerprint and DNA reports for identification purposes.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Mohd Rosdi urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Senior Investigating Officer, ASP Norismalina Ahmad at 012-7941447 or the nearest police station.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the case. – Bernama