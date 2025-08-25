Malaysia urged to lead as next-gen semiconductor hub with US$1 trillion market

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must take immediate and decisive action to establish itself as the region’s premier hub for next-generation semiconductors.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan emphasised this urgency given the projected global semiconductor revenue exceeding US$1 trillion by 2030.

He highlighted Malaysia’s current contribution of 13% to the global semiconductor testing and packaging sector.

The nation also commands over 7% of the global semiconductor market share.

Amir Hamzah cited the recent strategic collaboration with ARM as a significant advancement for the industry.

This partnership involves a global chip architecture leader powering over 250 billion devices worldwide.

“This collaboration will strengthen global integration, boost local capabilities, expand artificial intelligence and chip innovation, and create high-skilled jobs,“ he stated during his keynote address at the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association Merdeka Annual Dinner Celebration.

The semiconductor sector has already attracted RM480 million in catalytic partnerships through various initiatives.

Khazanah Nasional’s collaboration with Cambrian Fund supports local entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises in IR4.0 technologies.

Their investment in Syntiant, a global edge AI leader, brings world-class artificial intelligence research and development to Malaysia.

The Retirement Fund Inc has committed RM350 million in Asian semiconductor-focused funds to support local firms’ export capabilities.

These investments aim to attract leading global semiconductor players to establish operations in Malaysia.

“These are proof points that our government-linked investment companies are mobilising to support Malaysia’s vision to realise the National Semiconductor Strategy,“ Amir Hamzah added.

He simultaneously launched the Industrial Skills Framework for Semiconductor by Human Resource Development.

This framework represents a strategic move to strengthen the semiconductor talent pipeline across the nation.

“I am hopeful that these innovations and workforce upskilling initiative will further future-proof Malaysia’s competitiveness in this fast-evolving industry,“ he concluded.

The event was attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and MSIA president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai. – Bernama