Six students released on police bail in Pasir Mas bullying case

KOTA BHARU: Six Form Four male students remanded in connection with a bullying incident at a Pasir Mas school have been released on police bail.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed confirmed their release following the expiration of their remand period.

He stated that the suspects were freed while awaiting further instructions from the prosecution regarding the case.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 323 and Section 507B of the Penal Code.

The students were arrested last Tuesday after a victim reported being assaulted and nearly strangled with a wire.

The attack resulted in physical injuries to the Form Three student who made the police report. – Bernama