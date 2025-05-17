PETALING JAYA: Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Terengganu has issued a notice, banning any recreational activities in water-based areas for its students.

This comes after the incident involving its law faculty student, who was found drowned at Hutan Lipur Lata Payung picnic area yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the university’s sports and recreation center (PSR) announced that its students are prohibited from arranging recreational outings to places such as rivers and waterfalls.

“This takes effect immediately until further notice from UniSZA.

“This step has been taken for the safety and well-being of the UniSZA students,” it said.

Yesterday, Abed Mifzal Azman, 22, a student from the campus, drowned after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the river.

His remains was found at 9.30pm by a search and rescue team with the help of villagers, about one kilometre from where he was first reported missing.

