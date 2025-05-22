UniSZA researcher discovers nest of red-bellied eagle

KUALA NERUS: In a remarkable discovery, Anuar McAfee, a research fellow at the East Coast Environmental Research Institute (ESERI) of Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA), successfully located a nest of the elusive red-bellied eagle (Lophotriorchis kienerii) in the forests of Terengganu last February

The discovery of the nest on a 57-metre-high tree is the first recorded in the country.

Anuar, who is a member of the Terengganu branch Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), said the discovery is highly significant for Malaysia’s ornithological records, a branch of zoology dedicated to the study of birds.

He said the presence of the red-bellied eagle is a clear indicator that the ecology of Terengganu’s forests remains healthy and capable of sustaining wildlife species at the top of the food chain.

“The red-bellied eagle is a predator listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list as a near-threatened species.

“This species can be found in mature forests and highland forests in South Asia and Southeast Asia,“ he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the discovery of the raptor’s nest was also very significant because it was not only the first in Malaysia, but also rarely recorded globally.

According to him, the data will be used for conservation biology research, biodiversity monitoring and forest ecosystem assessment.

“This important discovery contributes to global conservation efforts, in line with the Convention on Biological Diversity, which promotes the conservation of biodiversity as the basis for sustainable development.

“The conservation of the animal’s habitat in Malaysia is important to ensure that the biodiversity we have is protected for future generations to see,“ he said