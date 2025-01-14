Unity and gratitude mark Pongal festivities across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pongal festival, celebrated by the Hindu community in Malaysia, is being observed today with great enthusiasm and adherence to tradition whether at homes or temples across various states.

In Penang, the festival was celebrated with fervour in many Hindu homes and temples, starting early this morning. At the Sri Visvanathan Sri Visalatchi Temple in Bayan Baru, devotees marked the occasion with gratitude for bountiful harvests and prayers for prosperity.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam Penang State Council (MHSPSC) chairman A. Tharman said the celebration, which involved preparing a traditional sweet rice dish called ‘Pongal’, would take place in 12 locations across the state beginning today.

“The festivities started at the Dewi Arulmigi Annai Maha Araikasiamman Temple in Sungai Bakap and will continue across the 12 MHSPSC councils including Bukit Bendera, Tanjung Bungah, Seberang Jaya, Butterworth, Gelugor, Ayer Itam, Batu Kawan, Bukit Mertajam and Nibong Tebal, lasting for a month until February 16,“ he told Bernama today.

“As we celebrate the abundance of nature and the harvests, we must also come together as a community, sharing love, peace and happiness. Unity remains the guiding force for a brighter future,“ he added.

In Melaka, around 350 members of the Chetti community in Kampung Chetti marked Pongal with traditional customs at their homes, with the Sri Kailasanathar Temple serving as a focal point for the four-day celebration that began yesterday.

Kampung Chetti committee member S. Kanagalingam Pillay said the festivities involved participants of all ages, including the celebration of ‘Kanni Pongal’ for unmarried women on the final day.

“Yesterday was the highlight of the Pongal festival featuring the ‘Parchu Bhogi’ ceremony, a prayer for the deceased which was performed in respective homes. A variety of Chetti dishes including chicken curry, nasi lemak, fish roe sambal and assorted vegetables were served during the ritual,“ he said.

He also said that today’s celebrations included the cooking of rice with milk and gula Melaka at the village temple, while tomorrow will see the ‘Mattu Pongal’ ceremony, a procession involving decorated cows.

In Johor, the Pongal festival was celebrated across several districts, with simple yet vibrant ceremonies despite the working day.

Chairman of the Sri Maha Siva Muniswarar Temple in Johor Bahru, R. Annamalai said around 1,200 devotees gathered at the temple to partake in the Pongal festival.

“This festival marks a thanksgiving for the harvest and the bounty of nature, which sustains our daily lives. It is a deeply meaningful religious event for Hindus,“ Annamalai told Bernama.

In Batu Pahat, Sri Mariamman Temple treasurer R. Manogaran said that despite the rain, around 600 devotees gathered at the temple to celebrate the occasion.

In Kedah, the Pongal festival was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple in Alor Setar, where the temple was already filled with devotees as early as 6 am.

S. Nayakumar, 56, from Taman Suka Menanti, shared that he and his family arrived at the temple at 6.15 am to join the prayers and celebrate Pongal with the local Hindu community.

“We came early to join the Pongal ceremony because my wife and I need to go to work after this. Despite the limited time, we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to visit the temple as this celebration only happens once a year,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, local public university student, N. Shantinayar, 26, from Perak said she came alone to the temple to celebrate Pongal with other members of the Hindu community.

“As I couldn’t return home to celebrate with my parents, I decided to take this opportunity to come to the temple. This is my first time celebrating Pongal alone, and it has been an interesting experience. The celebrations here are also very lively,” she said.

In Perlis, Pongal was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Arulmigu Arumugaswamy Dhevasthanam Temple in Kangar.

Its chairman Dr. R. Hari Ram said that morning activities included cooking Pongal, with more Hindu devotees expected to gather in the evening to share a communal meal.

“I also hope that this year’s Pongal celebrations bring even greater meaning to all Hindus, bringing blessings and good fortune to everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, S. Kavitha, 38, from Kangar said that the Pongal celebration at the temple was an annual tradition she eagerly looked forward to, as it provided an opportunity for the Hindu community to come together and strengthen bonds of friendship and unity.

In Pahang, despite ongoing renovations at the Sri Mariamman Temple at Jalan Kemunting in Kuantan, the Pongal celebration proceeded modestly beginning at 7 am today.

The temple’s president, S. Vijay Ganesan said that five kilogrammes of rice were cooked with ingredients like milk, cashews and raisins as part of the traditional celebrations, with food also distributed to visitors at the temple.

In Perak, over 200 Hindu devotees visited the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniam Temple in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh as early as 7.30 am to celebrate the harvest festival.

Its chairman, R. Seetharaman said the celebration was among the largest in Perak, with the ceremony of cooking milk with sweet treats symbolising gratitude for nature’s bounty. The milk and sweets were shared with all devotees at the temple.

S. Shobana, 27, a lecturer at Tunku Abdul Rahman University who hails from Ipoh, expressed her excitement for the festival and hoped for more success and good health in the coming year.

In Terengganu, the Pongal festival was celebrated modestly by the local Hindu community, which made up about one per cent of the state’s population of 1.3 million.

Terengganu Indian Community Club chairman, Dr. Mangaleswaran Annamalai said celebrations took place at four major temples namely Sri Maha Mariamman in Kertih, Maha Mariaman in Jabor, Maha Kailasan Nathar in Kuala Terengganu and Maha Mariaman in Chukai.

“The Kanni Pongal celebration on Jan 16 will be even more vibrant, especially with the participation of many women including students from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, who will cook sweet rice for the occasion,“ he said.

He added that tomorrow, the temple in Kuala Terengganu would host the Mattu Pongal ceremony.