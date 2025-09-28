Unity drives Malaysia’s world-class tourism initiatives, says Tiong King Sing

MELAKA: National unity provides the foundation for the government’s world-class tourism initiatives according to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that the nation’s multi-ethnic population supports efforts to host major events like the 2025 World Tourism Day, the 2025 Tourism Conference, and the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He said that this unity is clearly demonstrated through arts and cultural performances involving participants from all walks of life.

“We have participation from school students as well as dancers from cultural associations (performing a variety of acts),” Tiong told reporters at the World Tourism Conference 2025 in Melaka today.

He emphasised that national unity enables the country to organise programmes of international calibre.

“If we, the people, are united, we can organise programmes not just locally, but also internationally,” he added.

The one-day conference featured the theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation: Inclusive, Resilient, Regenerative.’

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh delivered the plenary keynote address at the event.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf announced that the state government will host Visit Melaka Year 2.0 next year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He revealed that the VMY2.0 launch will coincide with the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“A variety of activities are being planned to be more engaging and vibrant to attract more tourists in 2026, and it will certainly be grander and more spectacular than last year,” he added. – Bernama