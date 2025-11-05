KOTA BHARU: The proposal of 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) + 14 Pakatan Harapan (PH) strategy in the upcoming Melaka state election (PRN) will not threaten the Unity Government, said Parti Amanah Negara (AMANAH) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

However, he said the strategy has not yet been finalised and a decision would only be made after all component parties held discussions and negotiations.

“In this Unity Government, we will often hear such calls, which is just normal but in the end we will sit down and discuss and negotiate together if there is any need for that.

“Although we are facing the Melaka PRN separately, the seat negotiations will be done for the entire country, even though other areas have not yet to hold elections, but when we negotiate, it will involve the entire country,” he said.

He told reporters after the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) chairman’s morning assembly with staff at KADA headquarters, here today.

Earlier, the media reported that various parties rejected the DAP proposal which appeared a Chinese-language newspaper report titled ‘9 DAP Melaka Branches approve the resolution of a 14 BN + 14 PH strategy’ in the upcoming Melaka PRN.

Yesterday, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that his party is maintaining the basic principle agreed upon by BN and PH to defend the seats won respectively in the last Melaka PRN.

Melaka has 28 state seats, involving 21 controlled by BN, PH (five) and Perikatan Nasional (two). For the record, the term of the Melaka legislative assembly is scheduled to end in November next year.