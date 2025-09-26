Universiti Malaya urges underprivileged students to accept offers

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya has urged underprivileged students who receive admission offers not to reject the opportunity due to financial constraints.

The university issued a statement after noting a social media post about a candidate who declined an undergraduate programme offer over admission fee concerns.

Universiti Malaya expressed sympathy for the applicant’s situation and pledged to provide assistance to ensure no one misses out on higher education.

Successful applicants facing financial difficulties are advised to contact the Student Affairs Department at 03-79677750 or email srw_hep@um.edu.my for assistance details.

The university also clarified that admission offer letters can be generated by candidates themselves at no charge.

UM reiterated its commitment to ensuring world-class higher education remains accessible to all in support of national progress. – Bernama