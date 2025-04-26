Unofficial: BN retains Ayer Kuning seat

TAPAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) has successfully retained the Ayer Kuning state seat, according to the unofficial results.

In the three-cornered fight, BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir secured victory with a 4,751-vote majority, garnering 10,354 votes after 63 of the 67 ballot boxes were counted.

Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured 5,603 votes, while Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) obtained 1,004 votes.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.

In the 15th General Election in November 2022, Ishsam, who was also the Tapah UMNO chief, won the Ayer Kuning seat with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered fight.