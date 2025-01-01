Unusual zikir in Setapak, JAWI has recorded statements from individuals involved - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) has recorded statements from individuals who allegedly performed zikir in an unusual manner at a cemetery in Setapak, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that based on the statements of the individuals concerned, a report had been submitted to the Federal Territory Mufti Department for follow-up action.

“If it is found that the action is against the teachings of Islam, then JAWI will submit a report to the Syariah Prosecution Department for further action,“ he told reporters after attending the Gema Syukur 2025 programme here today.

A 23-second video showing a group of individuals performing zikir in a loud and unusual manner at a cemetery in Danau Kota, Setapak, went viral last Dec 26, raising concerns among the public, especially within the Muslim community.

On the same day, Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident which is believed to have happened at about 10.05 am the previous day (Dec 27).

Regarding the Gema Syukur 2025 programme, Mohd Na’im said it was part of the elements outlined in the “Gagasan Kalimah Tayyibah” which was launched Aug 29 last year.

The aim is to produce a society that can use good words, not slander others and promote love and care, he said.