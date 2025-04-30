RANAU: The enhancement of postal services on Mount Kinabalu is expected to improve the quality of the tourist experience, particularly by keeping pace with technological advancements, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the availability of postal services on Mount Kinabalu is more than just a facility - it serves as an iconic symbol of one-way communication from the country’s highest peak, providing visitors with a meaningful memento.

“I climbed Mount Kinabalu to observe the upgrades as part of efforts to promote the enhanced postal services available on the mountain, including uniquely designed limited-edition postcards and the introduction of a new cancellation stamp specifically for postcards sent from Mount Kinabalu,” she told reporters at Kinabalu Park near here today.

Mount Kinabalu or Aki Nabalu (ancestor’s mountain) in the Kadazandusun language stands at 4,095.2 metres and is located in the Ranau district, about 90 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.

Pos Malaysia launched its first post box on Mount Kinabalu in 2015, earning a place in the Malaysia Book of Records as the highest-altitude post box in the country, located 3,289 metres above sea level.

Meanwhile, in a statement on the programme, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that as part of ongoing efforts to improve telecommunications services in high-altitude areas, a service quality testing session was carried out using the MCMC Nexus application.

According to the statement, the application developed by MCMC allows for monitoring, comprehensive evaluation, and analysis focused on customer experience, including at key touchpoints such as Mount Kinabalu.

“The MADANI government, through the Communications Ministry and MCMC, will continue strengthening communications infrastructure in strategic tourism areas such as Mount Kinabalu for the comfort of visitors.

“Ongoing cooperation between government agencies, telecommunications service providers, and relevant stakeholders is crucial in realising the agenda of enhancing postal services,” it said.

The statement also noted that the fields of communications and postal services not only improve accessibility for the public and tourists but also help elevate Malaysia’s reputation in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026.