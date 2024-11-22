UPSI confers honorary doctorate to M Nasir

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has conferred an honorary doctorate of performing arts to local artiste Datuk M Nasir in conjunction with its 26th Convocation, from tomorrow till Nov 30.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said M Nasir, whose real name is Mohd Nasir Mohamed, was awarded the honorary doctorate for his significant contributions to the world of music and in recognition of his prestigious achievements.

“M Nasir’s contributions are also significant in the development of the country’s education and the people’s thinking through his music,” he said in a statement here today, adding that M Nasir’s four-decades in the music scene qualified him to be a expert reference and advisor in the field of performing arts in UPSI’s Music and Performing Arts Faculty since 2021.

Besides M Nasir, singer Datuk Nasharudin Elias, who is more popularly known as Nash, will receive his Masters in Performing Arts via APEL Q in the first session tomorrow.

In total, 7,172 graduates will receive their scrolls at the convocation held in Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Kampus Sultan Azlan Shah, Tanjong Malim, with 154 receiving doctorates, 843 receiving their master’s degrees, 4,768 receiving their bachelor’s degrees, while 755 will receive their diplomas and 552 will receive their postgraduate diplomas in education.

The convocation will be officiated by UPSI chancellor, Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, who is scheduled to grace the event.