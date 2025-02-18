PUTRAJAYA: The upsizing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is one of the government’s key priorities in developing the sector under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this focus is crucial, as medium-sized SMEs can generate an added value of RM8.5 million, compared to just RM0.9 million for small SMEs and RM0.2 million for micro-enterprises.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Entrepreneur and MSME Development Council (MPUPK) chairman, said SME Corp. Malaysia has outlined four key initiatives under the SME Scaling Strategy for the 13MP, covering the period from 2026 to 2030.

These initiatives include identifying at least 500 firms to participate in targeted programmes and strengthening existing SME development policies and programmes to support scaling efforts, he said in a statement following an MPUPK secretariat meeting today.

He said the government will also ensure active participation from the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) and SME Corp in negotiations on international agreements and partnerships, while also enhancing collaboration with agencies related to Halal certification.

Ahmad Zahid said in the meeting, the Securities Commission (SC) also shared insights on the alternative financing ecosystem, which includes equity crowdfunding (ECF), peer-to-peer (P2P) financing, venture capital (VC) and public equity.

He said this accounted for 58 per cent of capital market fundraising sources last year.

“The SC also presented its roadmap to increase capital market fundraising to RM40 billion by 2028 to support 28,000 MSMEs and mid-tier companies,” he added.